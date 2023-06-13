Geraldine Faye Shenk Bushong
Geraldine Faye Bushong, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 from her long battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Bushong was born March 24, 1945 at Johnson’s Nursing Home in Front Royal, daughter of the late Fredrick Douglas Shenk and Mary Virginia Hoskins Shenk.
She attended and graduated from John S. Mosby Academy in 1963. Geraldine was an employee at the family business, Shenk’s Rusco Window Company, for over 30 years.
She enjoyed bear and bird watching when camping in the mountains. Geraldine was a One Stroke Paint Instructor and loved making and sharing her crafts. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Mammaw, sister, aunt, and friend.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudy, who passed in 2010 and her daughter, Christy, who passed in 2021.
Surviving is her brother, Ashby Douglas Shenk of Millwood, Virginia; two sisters, Virginia Ann Shenk Nason of Methuen, Massachusetts and Delilah Shenk Hughes and husband Robert (Bobby) Hughes of Homestead, Florida; son-in-law, Glenn Downs of Stephens City; grandchildren, Cole Hunter Downs and Devyn Faye Downs, both of Stephens City; and many nieces and nephews.
She dearly loved her grandchildren, who knew her as Mammaw, and she was extremely proud of them.
Pallbearers will be Allen Shenk, Darren Shenk, Gary Shenk, Tim Shenk, Mike Shenk, John Shenk, Jeffrey Nason and Kevin Nason.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby and Nancy Coverstone, Brenda Ramey, Terry Shenk, Darlene Williamson, Dr. Gayland Hethcoat and his nurse, Lisa, Carl and Sandra Espenlaub, Bill and Nancy Hoskins Ferencz, and Al and Peg-E Hoskins Bingaman.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Sign the Guest Book atwww.nvdaily.com/obituaries
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.