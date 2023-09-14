Geraldine Joan "Gerri" Horna (nee Feler)
Geraldine Joan "Gerri" Horna (nee Feler), 85, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at home on September 10th, 2023. Gerri was born September 14, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late John J. and Alice C. Feler.
Gerri graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School, studied at Villanova, and received her degree from Marymount University. Her love of learning was limitless, and she was a natural instructor. She worked to instill a passion for learning in her students throughout her thirty-year teaching career in military, Catholic and public elementary schools.
Geraldine met U.S. Navy Ensign Gerald at a dance at the Polish American Club in Philadelphia, PA. They were planning a Philadelphia wedding but the “needs of the Navy” took precedence and they ended up being married on Guam.
Over the years they lived on the east and west coasts of the U.S., Guam, Bahrain, and Puerto Rico. Whenever the family moved to a new location, Gerri’s first stops were to join the local Catholic Church, library, and museum, in that order. At each new duty station, Gerri volunteered in her community. After retirement, she and Gerald Sr. remained in the Northern Virginia area and eventually moved to Winchester.
Often you would find her with a book in hand, as she was a voracious reader. She enjoyed lively discussions about many topics with the members of her book club. She spoke three languages and dabbled in many others. She delighted in international travel, spending time on any beach, visiting with friends, listening to all types of music, and attending mass nearly every day.
Gerri is survived by her husband of 63 years Gerald F. Horna Sr.; daughter, Gillian Horna Dezzutto (Michael) of Anchorage, AK; son, Gerald F. Horna Jr. (Jody Stell) of San Diego, CA; son, David A. Horna of Cape Canaveral, FL; brother, John S. Feler (Janet); nephew, Jake and nieces, Bridget and Brenna Feler.
A funeral mass will be conducted on Monday, September 18th at 11:00 am at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr., Winchester, VA. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service. Interment will take place at a future date. Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester, VA, 22601, is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations made in Geraldine’s name to either the: The Hanley Regional Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, VA 22601 (handleyregional.org/givenow
) or to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601 (themsv.org/give/
)
