Geraldine Marie Johnson, 64, of Winchester, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Ms. Johnson was born January 30, 1956 in Indiana; the daughter of the late Donald and Maralou Beckridge Johnson. She was a loving mother of four, a great cook, a lover of wildlife, and a caregiver for many. She passed away peacefully while in the gentle and compassionate care of the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her children, Jacob W. Southern, Martinsburg, WV, Joseph C. Southern, Martinsburg, WV, Audrey M. Southern, (Kevin Kirschenbauer), Stephens City, VA and James M. (Tanalee) Southern, Inwood, WV; three brothers, Vincent J. F. Johnson, Washington, Daniel W. Johnson, Oregon, and Louis Johnson, Oregon; one sister , Lisa Johnson; five grandchildren, Kyler Southern, Mekenna Southern, Justin Kirshenbauer, Samantha Kirshenbauer and Lucian Southern.
She was loved very much by many and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
