Geraldine R. Whitlock "Gerry" McDonald

Geraldine Ruth Whitlock “Gerry” McDonald, 82, went to her Maker peacefully Saturday, July 27th, surrounded by family loved ones and beloved caregivers in her Littlestown, PA summer home. She was born May 5, 1937 in Capon Bridge, WV, the first of three children to Fred Linden Whitlock, Sr. and Ruth Catherine Oates Whitlock. She was high school class Valedictorian and married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Maurice Lee “Sonny” McDonald, who preceded her in death in 1998 after 40 years of marriage. Together they made a happy family and later a business which they successfully grew to sustain the family through their two daughters’ college years and into their retirement.
Gerry was a devout Christian having accepted the Lord at age 11 and was consistently active in Protestant churches throughout her life beginning in Capon Bridge UMC followed by memberships in Braddock Street UMC and First Baptist in Winchester. In addition to being a business entrepreneur with her husband, she cared for her elderly parents in their late years and was co-founder of the Adult Day Care Center in Winchester in 1993 (now the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley) where she served as President, then Treasurer.
Upon moving from Winchester to Altamonte Springs, FL in 2005 she joined Asbury United Methodist Church in Maitland, FL where she soon became engaged in numerous church activities. She served in many leadership capacities (Asbury United Methodist Women President, then Treasurer), but never sought recognition. She was a humble, loyal servant (Usher, Welcome Center Leader, Sunday Morning Greeter, Leader of Widows’ Group, and more), always seeking quiet ways to help others. She volunteered in an unassuming manner and positively touched countless lives.
As our matriarch, her warmth, caring, love and generosity will be sorely missed by family members of several generations. Surviving are her daughters, Patti McDonald Ford and Sue McDonald Kabbourim; sister, Kathleen “Katie” Walker; brother, Fred Whitlock, Jr. (Barbara); brother-in-law, Gary McDonald (Gerri Lynn). Other loved ones include niece Linda Walker Jackson (Bill; Erin); nephew Ben Whitlock (Meghan; Sadie and Theo); and nephew Eddie McDonald (son Ben). Step-grandchildren include Randy (Zeena), David, and Jamila Kabbourim; Becky May (Chris); Aaron Ford (Rosa); and Nicole Acre (Jared). Great step-grandchildren presently number at nine and still growing. Numerous cousins and extended family members also grieve her absence. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents, in laws, brother in law Dave Walker, son in law Jerry Ford and neice Amy Walker.
Please join in celebrating her life and her reunion with her beloved husband for whom she increasingly longed during her last days on Earth. Our family is immensely grateful for the numerous caregivers who assisted in many difficult days and nights, in FL and PA. There are many for whom we feel blessed to have shared in her care: Janet Pavlic, Dani Ott, Kayla Butler, Mikaela Varner and Cara Leatherman stand out; their professionalism, outstanding patience and compassion helped Gerry maintain her dignity and feel respected in her most vulnerable moments. Also, special thanks to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice.
Arrangements are provided by Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge, WV. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6th from 1-2:30 with the funeral immediately following. Interment will be at Mount Union Cemetery, in Slanesville, WV.
At Gerry’s request, in lieu of flowers, kindly consider supporting any of the following: 1. Asbury United Methodist Church, 220 W. Horatio Ave., Maitland, FL 32751. 2. Capon Bridge United Methodist Church, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711. 3. Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 411 N. Cameron St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To lighten things a bit as she would want us to do, please take to heart one of her messages. We know she was the consummate planner. After her husband’s death she had her own headstone ordered. Name and year of birth are engraved and in place with the dash — awaiting her year of death. She recently remarked that it doesn’t matter the year of birth or death. What matters is the dash — what you did with your life in between.
GOD LOVE HER. AMEN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.