Gerard “Gerry” Reynolds Gerard Thomas “Gerry” Reynolds, 74, of Willow Street, Moorefield, WV , formerly of Stephens City, VA, passed away Saturday morning August 27, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. Born on October 17, 1947, in Petersburg, WV, he was a son of the late Thurmond Scott Reynolds and Dorothy Rose Seaman Reynolds. His wife, Susan Daniels Reynolds, and a sister, Patricia Reynolds Dolecki, also preceded him in death.
“Gerry” was a graduate of Moorefield High School and attended Potomac State and Salem Colleges. He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served in Germany during the Vietnam War era. He was self-employed in the home construction and remodeling industry for many years.
Surviving are three sons, G. Stephen (Bridget) Reynolds of Cross Junction, VA, Joseph (Sarah) Reynolds of Panorama City, CA, and Joshua (Pamela) Reynolds of Ashburn, VA; five grandchildren; his twin brother, Greg (Martha) Reynolds of King George, VA; his stepmother, Leona E. Reynolds of Moorefield, WV, and a stepsister, Jo Ellen Halterman of Baker, WV.
Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pasto Jim Yao officiant. Interment will follow with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the U.S. Army and the Moorefield Veteran’s Honor Guard at the Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until time of services. Due to the current COVID-19 recommendations, wearing of masks and social distancing by individuals unvaccinated is recommended.
