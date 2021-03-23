Gerard Paul Donahoe, Jr.
Gerard Paul Donahoe, Jr., 60, of Washington, DC died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence.
He was born August 6, 1960 in Winchester the son of Gerard P. Donahoe, Jr. and Virginia A. (Humber) Donahoe.
He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Daniel P. McGlynn, of Washington, DC; his sisters and their husbands, Diana M. Steel & Peter Dini of Poway, CA; Carol A. & Kenneth Page of Hollis, NH; and Ellen V. & Joseph Ferreira of Winchester and nieces and nephews, Conor, Aisling, Justin, Nicholas, Scott, Karina & Thomas. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends in various parts of the U.S. and other countries.
A graduate of John Handley High School, he received a B.A. in Political Science from Bates College and a Masters in Urban Planning from the University of Pennsylvania. He was active in his alumni groups, was a class officer and class agent and organized alumni activities such as hiking in the mountains. He was recognized with the 2021 Bates Best award. He worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, retiring in September 2020. He was a member of St. Thomas’ Parish (Episcopal) in Washington, DC. His church was an integral part of his life and he led the foyer dinner program and many church group hikes and other activities. He was a fast and loyal friend and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service (via Zoom) at St. Thomas’ Parish is planned for Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.