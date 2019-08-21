Geremy R. Helmick, 15, of Inwood, WV; died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home.
Geremy was born November 1, 2003 in Martinsburg, WV; the son of Gregory R. Helmick and Michelle Keefer Helmick. He was a student at Musselman High School. He loved basketball and wrestling.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his sister, Jaylin Brooke Helmick of Inwood; his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Susan Keefer of Bunker Hill, WV; his paternal grandmother, Deborah Helmick of Ocean City, MD; his Aunts, Christina Morris, Amanda Bowers, and Dee Helmick; his Uncles, Gary “Bo” Helmick, Gerald Helmick, Christopher Morris, and Larry Bowers; and his cousins, D.J., Hunter, Jazmyne, Wesley, and Jordin. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary R. Helmick.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
