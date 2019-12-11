Gerold D. "Jerry" Rickard

Gerold Donald "Jerry" Rickard, 69, of Toms Brook, VA died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Freddie Helsley. Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home 110 W. Main Street Wardensville, WV on Thursday, December 12 from 5-8 p.m.
To view the full obituary, please visit www.loygiffin.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.