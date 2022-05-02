Gerry Faye Sims Animal lover, proud mom, and resolute optimist, Gerry Faye Sims passed away after a short illness on April 20, 2022. She was 68 years old.
Gerry was born in England to Jeanette Ruzicka and Ray Weisgerber, and grew up in Virginia and California. She graduated from Virginia Tech, became a court reporter, and later founded Verbatim Valley Transcripts in Winchester, Virginia. Here, she became the first female member of the Lions Club before moving to West Virginia in 1997. After living there for over 15 years, she returned to Winchester, where she worked as a Research Assistant for Shenandoah University.
While she enjoyed traveling and socializing in her youth, she became a very private person in her later years and gladly stayed close to her Winchester home. She was most in her element catching up on life over FaceTime with her son, Tristan (35) and daughter, Morgan (37), and spending time with her pets: two dogs, Daisy and Chiquita, and one cat, Mr. Big. She would be happy to know that all of her pets have found new, loving homes with family friends and through a local adoption program. She married twice, but was jubilantly unmarried for the final two decades of her life, reveling in the joy she found in autonomy and doing exactly what she wanted to whenever she wanted to do it without consultation or compromise.
For what it’s worth, Gerry was an absolute knockout, but her elegance and beauty never failed to be outshone by her positivity, kindness, acceptance, and generosity to those she held dear. Her children’s friends were part of her family. Any stray animal who crossed her path found their forever home. She once wrote daily letters to the ill father of a friend just because she knew he enjoyed opening and reading mail.
She laughed often and easily, and had a cracking sense of humor. She read constantly, mostly biographies, but her all-time favorite book was To Kill a Mockingbird. She had a singular fondness for basset hounds. Her favorite color was purple. She loved very, very hard.
She hated funerals so much that her friends had specific instructions to physically throw themselves in front of her children should they try to arrange one in the event of her passing; her family asks those who would wish to honor her memory to please donate to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties or the Hampshire County Pet Adoption Program.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
