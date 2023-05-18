Gertrude W. Lees Gertrude White Lees, 82, of Boyce, Virginia, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.
Gertrude was born on August 11, 1940, in Clarke County, Virginia, the daughter of the late John E. Carper and Ethel F. Heskett Carper.
She was a retired communications worker for the CIA.
Gertrude is survived by three children, Dwaine White (Arlene), Tonya Bly and John White (Becky), all of Boyce, VA; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Kerns- Kidwell and Betsy Bickings; along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA, 22601, or Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 285., Boyce, VA, 22620.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please email www.endersandshirley.com.
