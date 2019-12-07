Gilbert D. Barrington
Gilbert D. Barrington, 78, of Middletown, died Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Chief Barrington was born July 11, 1941 in Washington, NC; the son of the late James Thomas Barrington and Alice Toler Barrington. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He had a distinguished career of 47 years serving as a police officer serving with Fairfax City Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and serving 11 years as Chief of Police in Stephens City. He was a member of Middletown Presbyterian Church and the Stephens City Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Lee Barrington. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Barrington and a sister, Phyllis Taylor.
He is survived by his children, Nelson Ray Barrington and his wife, Janna of Clintwood, VA, Danny M. Barrington of Wise, VA, Kevin D. Barrington and his wife Elizabeth of Middletown, VA and Tanya Vergara and her husband Aaron of Bunker Hill, WV; two brothers, Barry Barrington and his wife Susan of Dunedin, FL and Thad Barrington and his wife Sue of Mesquite, TX; four sisters, Janice Cecil of Evansville, IN, Alice Faye Maffeo of Lakeworth, FL, Betty Sherrill of Mooresville, NC, and Lisa Powell of West Palm Beach, FL; eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Chaplain Mark Ransom officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City.
Pallbearers will be members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Barrington, Brian Oliver, Terry Barron, Brady Barron, Ron Haas, Roger Ashley, and Gene Clem.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
