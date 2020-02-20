Gilbert Earl LaVean, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away at The Retreat of Berryville, February 16, 2020.
Gil was born May 17, 1933 in Saranac, MI; the son of the late Marion Gilbert and Lucy Hanna LaVean. Gilbert married Barbara Ann Cowels on September 12, 1953 in Clarksville, MI.
Along with his wife, Gilbert is survived by his three children, Michael LaVean, Sherrey Oliverez, (Manny), and Shawn LaVean Morgan, (Monte); eight grand children, Jesse Morgan, Jamie Morgan, Jordan Morgan, Manny Oliverez, Steve Oliverez, Tom Oliverez, Nikki Hendrix, and Madeleine LaVean; and seven great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Mitchell Craig LaVean; and brother, Duane LaVean.
A funeral service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, February 22, 2020 at 12:00. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gil’s favorite charity, Answer in Genesis, at https://answersingenesis.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
