Gilbert "Mike" Kline
Gilbert "Mike" Kline passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Spring Meadow Nursing home in Clarksville, TN, where he currently resided.
Mike was born August 4, 1943, in Winchester, VA, the son of Gilbert E. Kline and Beulah Vance Kline. Mike served in the U.S. Army. He was a former employee of O'Sullivan and co-owner with his late wife of Classic Karaoke. He had played in the marching band Nights Of Columbus.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife Bonita Heironimus Kline, father Gilbert E. Kline, mother Beulah V. Kline, and infant son Gilbert M. Kline Jr.
Surviving is one brother Melvin "Randy" Kline and wife Sherry Russell of Baker, WV; three nephews David Kline and wife Jeanette of Stephens City, VA, Christopher Kline of Winchester, and Joshua Kline and wife Tracey of Oakland, MD; two great-nieces Trinity S. Kline of Capon Bridge, WV, and Danika F. Kline of Stephens City; and great-nephew David Anthany Kline of Stephens City.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Holiday Inn Express in Stephens City from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
