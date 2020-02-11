Gilbert “Gil” Patterson Dively, 75, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Gil was born March 20, 1944 in Altoona, PA; the son of the late Robert Earl Dively and Marjorie Jane Patterson. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an Executive Vice President at Madison National Bank, in Washington, DC.
He married Susan Christene O’Brien on June 9, 1984 in Fairfax, VA.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Tricia Dively Nicodemus, Herndon, VA; Karen Peck, Los Angeles, CA; Jennifer Dively Walker, Norfolk, VA, and Deborah Peck, Richmond, VA; 5 grandchildren, Sean Nugent, Christopher Nugent, Brittany Armstrong, Hunter Nicodemus (Little Guy) and Madison Walker and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Roy Dively.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Mike Mayton officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gil’s memory to VITAS Hospice via their website https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E232399&id=1 or mail to Vitas Hospice, 1604 Spring Hill Road, Suite 450, Vienna, Virginia 22182.
