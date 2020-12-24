Gladys Osborne Crim Willis “Gaddle”
Gladys Osborne “Gaddle” Crim Willis, 94, of Warren County, VA passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Rose Hill Nursing Facility.
Mrs. Willis was born in 1926 in Berryville, VA, daughter of the late Howard and Ada Crim. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School and she was employed for several years at Rokeby Farms in Upperville, VA. Mrs. Willis loved to sing and dance, and nothing was more important to her than family. She was also a member of the Rectortown United Methodist Church.
Her husband, Frederick T. Willis, whom she married in 1946 preceded her in death in 2007.
Surviving is a daughter, Brenda Joy Reid of Boyce, VA; son, Fred Willis, Jr. of Front Royal, VA, son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Barbara Willis of The Plains, VA, and son, Tony Willis of Rectortown, VA; grandchildren, Michelle Runion of Manassas, VA, Carey Ann Reid of Front Royal, VA, Joesph Reid of Boyce, VA, Brian Willis of The Plains, VA, Justin Willis of Amissville, VA, and Tyler Willis of Rectortown, VA; six great grandchildren; sisters, Louise McGuinn of High View, WV, Genevieve Yowell of Fredericksburg, VA, Mildred Littleton of Berryville, VA, and Helen Keiter of Reston, VA; and a brother, Robert Crim of Berryville, VA.
Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by a grandson, Rodney Willis; a sister, Elizabeth Dent; a brother, Howard Crim, Jr., a son-in-law, Frank Reid; and a daughter-in-law, Deborah Willis.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Wednesday, December 30, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Alanna McGuinn, Mrs. Willis’ niece, officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Willis’ memory to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
