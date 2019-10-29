Gladys P. Jenkins
Gladys P. Jenkins, 94, of Winchester, died Friday, October 25, 2019.
Mrs. Jenkins was born October 22, 1925 in Clarke County, VA; the daughter of the late Lester W. Jenkins and Lillie Sours Jenkins. She was a self-employed housekeeper. She was a member of Crum’s United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in the death by her husband, Charles R. Jenkins, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Helen Ann Plotner of Kearneysville, WV, Betty Jean Cox of Inwood, WV, Charles Ross Jenkins, Jr. of Martinsburg, WV, Gladys Marie Strosnider and Bobby Lee Jenkins both of Winchester, and Lillie Mae Getts of Charles Town, WV; two brothers, Charles Jenkins of White Post, VA and Roy Jenkins of Charleston, SC; four sisters, Lilly Milburn of Summit Point, WV, Ethel Mae Lamb of Winchester, Elsie Leonard of Inwood, WV, and Dorothy Combs of Winchester; eighteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and numerous great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Leo Jenkins, Simon Jenkins, Russell Jenkins, and Jimmy Jenkins; and one sister, Margaret Stickel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Memory Gardens in Martinsburg, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
