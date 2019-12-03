Gladys Virginia Lease, 82, of White Post, VA, died November 28, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born September 27, 1937 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Albert F. and Thelma Edmonds Clark. Gladys married Leo Daniel Lease. He preceded her in death. She was a very devoted and active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 824. She retired from Crown, Cork, and Seal.
She is survived by six daughters: Diane L. Simpson of White Post, Kathy M. Fadely (Robin) of Middletown, VA, Sue E. Golden of Falling Waters, WV, Lisa K. Lease, of Winchester, VA, Elizabeth D. Orndorff, of Stephens City, and Pamela W. Graves of Dover, PA. She is also survived by three brothers; Robert Clark of Clarke County, VA, Albert Clark (Shirley) of Winchester, VA and Author Clark (Susie) of Winchester, VA; sisters, Beverley Nail and Hilda Pierce, both of Winchester, sixteen grandchildren, multitudes of great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great- great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Leo, she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Walls.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.