Gladys W. Stewart
Gladys Williams Stewart, 94, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. Stewart was born August 25, 1926, to Allen Nathaniel Williams and Janie Laws Williams.
She was a member of Guilfield Baptist Church in Millwood, Virginia.
Her husband, William Virty Stewart preceded her in death on September 2, 1987.
Surviving are three daughters, Katherine Stewart, Linda Williams, and Lena Stewart, all of Winchester, VA; son, Ezzard Stewart of Millwood, VA; sister, Daizia Quivers of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Berkley, Anthony, and Jermain; and a great-grandchild.
Her siblings, Alice Payton, Margaret Grandison, Paige Brooks, Ollie Walker, Lewis Williams, Allen Williams, and Mary Jane Brown, all preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Guilfield Baptist Church, Millwood, with Rev. Matthew Croons and Rev. Harold Brown officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
