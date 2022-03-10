Gladys Yvonne
Shanholtzer Crouse
Gladys Yvonne Shanholtzer Crouse, 82, of Winchester, passed away peacefully Monday, March 7, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born August 15, 1939, in Fort Ashby, WV, the daughter of Oma and Ruth Kline Shanholtz.
She married Melvin J. Crouse on April 22, 1961.
She had worked as a secretary for Jamison & Gore.
Gladys was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Stephenson.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Custer of Inwood; grandson, Travis Custer and his wife, Megan, great-granddaughter, Braelynn Mae Custer, and cousin, Dick Shanholtzer of Romney, WV.
A service will be 10:30 Monday in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray.
