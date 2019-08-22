Glen Donald Dunham was born on August 12, 1938 and went home to Heaven on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
He was the son of the late Amos Harwood and Ivy Pearl (Mason) Dunham and the last surviving member of eleven children.
In 1971 he founded Dunham’s Sanitary and Septic Tank Pumping Service which he currently co-operated with his wife. He was retired from Crown Cork & Seal in 1981 after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann Newcome Dunham; four children, Roxanne Nelson of Florida, Ronnie Dunham and wife, Sherry, Joseph “Corky” Coates and fiance’ Angela Wilson, and Lisa D. Dunham of Glengary; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, whom he helped raise, Danielle Zimmerman and her infant son, Hunter.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with a JOUAM #15 memorial service at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the South Berkeley Chapel with Pastor Charles Conley officiating. Graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Eric Kerns at Mt. Carmel Bible Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.