Glen E. Russell, age 81, of Clear Brook, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Russell was born in 1938, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late William E. and Anna Mary Russell. He was a graduate of James Wood High School. Glen owned and operated his own construction business and was active in farming. He was a supporter of Valley Bible Church in Stephens City, Virginia. Glen loved to work and spend quality time with his family.
Glen married Judy Ann Sirbaugh on February 14, 1959 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 60 years, are his sons, Glen W. Russell (Pam) of Winchester, Virginia and Larry Allen Russell (Sharon) of Clear Brook, Virginia; six grandchildren, Matthew Russell (Sarah), Josh Russell (Carrianne), Bradley Russell (Ashley), Travis Russell (Jenny), all of Clear Brook, Virginia, Mark Russell of Munich, Germany, and Jonathan Ponson of Inwood, West Virginia; eight great grandchildren; sisters Peggy Reppert and Brenda Himmelright (Steve), both of Clear Brook, Virginia, Linda Hardesty (Larry) of Clarke County, Virginia; and brothers, Robert Russell (Frances) and Roger Russell (Darlene), both of Clear Brook, Virginia.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Omps, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Omps, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Lowder officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.