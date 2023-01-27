Glen Hall Lamp
Glen Hall Lamp, 85, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. Glen was born on July 15, 1937, in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Alva and Beulah Lamp.
Glen married Jane Audrey Donald on February 27, 1960, in Richmond, VA. Along with his wife of 62 years, Glen is survived by his sister, Helen Marie Hoover of Winchester, VA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Thelma Virginia Luttrell, Gladys Mae Tharpe and Eva Louise Flowers.
Glen spent his life as a farmer and was a member of Howards Chapel United Methodist Church. Glen enjoyed many vacations with his beloved Janie. Together they visited all 50 states at least twice, many of the provinces in Canada, and sailed together on 16 cruises. Glen was part of a camping club called Family Campers and RV’ers and he enjoyed spending time camping. He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police Associates and a life member of Good Sam Club (a camping club). He was proud to be a lifelong farmer and resident of Cross Junction, where he farmed the land that he was raised on. Glen always looked forward to any kind of hunting, but especially deer season. He even hunted moose, elk, bear, and antelope. Glen will be sorely missed by his family, many friends, hunting buddies, and good neighbors.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Cave, Dave Miller, Dave Flowers, Rodney Ambrose, Jack Hoover II, Jack Hoover III, Charles Richard Jr. and Steve Cuccio.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 31st from 5-7pm in Omps Funeral Home Amherst in Winchester, VA. A funeral service for Glen will be held at Omps Funeral Home Amherst on Wednesday February 1st at 11am. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Reynolds Store or Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue companies.
