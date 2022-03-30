Glenda Jeanette “Jean” Fontes Glenda Jeanette “Jean” Fontes, of Winchester, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Born Sept. 10, 1935, in Carroll County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Floyd and Lettie Quesinberry Martin.
Jean was a proud military veteran, serving in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. Later, she worked for many years as a federal employee at the Pentagon.
After retiring from the government, she moved to Frederick County where she worked part-time at Jamesway, Montgomery Ward and Toys R Us. Toys R Us was by far her favorite job because she got to see so many children. When she wasn’t working, Jean liked to travel and especially enjoyed visiting New York City where she would walk for hours soaking up the city’s energy. In the last few years, after walking became difficult, Jean was content to read the newspaper, cheer on the Washington football team, and spend time with her grandchildren. Jean was a loving and generous mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by her family.
Jean is survived by her daughter Robyn Taylor and son-in-law Jeff Taylor and grandchildren Sarah and Luke, all of Winchester; sisters Sybil Marie Turner of Richmond and Faye Nail of Edinburg; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers William Lee Martin, Elton Martin, Ralph Martin and Hubert Floyd Martin Jr. and sister Willadean Burke.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., # 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
