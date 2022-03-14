Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr. Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Pastor Dotty Johnson officiating. A visitation will take place Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 6-8 PM.
Smitty was born June 12, 1941 in Cedarville, Virginia to the late James and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Betty Gene Smith, his late second wife Nancy Nelson, as well as his brother James Smith.
Surviving Smitty are his loving children, Teresa Fiorvanti, Glendon Smith Jr. (Sally), and John Smith (Debbie); his siblings, Louise Neff, Bobby Smith and Lester Smith; His grandchildren Amber, Glenie, Heather, Avery and Atticus; his great-grandchildren, Trae, Aniyah, C.J., McKenna, Neveah, Carson, Ayden, Derek and Christopher; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends that he adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice organization.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent tomaddoxfuneralhome.com
