Glenn A. Good, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, May 7, 2020. He was 88 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Good ,of 60 years. His mother and father, Arthur and Maud Good , two brothers David Good and Garland Good.
Msgt Glenn A. Good served in the U.S. Airforce for 22 years, retired and went to work for the U.S. Post Office for 20 years. On retiring he and his wife enjoyed traveling here in the U.S. He had attended Handley High School before going into the Airforce in 1949.
Surviving are his sons, Karl Good of Fort Worth, Texas; Glenn A. Good, Jr. of Staten Island, New York; and his daughters, Paula Riquelmy of Jennings, Louisiana; Michelle Beatty of , Georgia; 11 grand children and 12 great grand children; one brother, Ronald Good of Winchester.
