Glenn A. Rankin, 62, of Stephens City, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Mr. Rankin was born November 25, 1956 in Fauquier County, VA; the son of James and Shirley Rankin. He was owner and operator of Rankin’s Tru Value Hardware. He was a member of the Terrace Club, Elks #867, Eagles Aerie 824, and Suburban White Tail Management. He was an avid hunter and golfer. He loved the Washington Redskins, his dog Zip, and he loved spending time at his cabin.
He married Brenda Sours on July 29, 2011 in Hagerstown, MD.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by a son, Kevin Alan Rankin of Amissville, VA; three step sons, Edward Clayton McKee, Richard Vaughn McKee, and Philip Allen McKee all of Winchester; two sisters, Beverley Alspaugh of Colonial Beach, VA and Alice Knicely of Warrenton; a brother, Alvin Rankin of Bealton, VA; a granddaughter, Jessica; seven step grandchildren, Savannah, Isabella, Kendall, Bailey, Patrick, Andrew, and Emily; and one great granddaughter, Abby.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 5:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Midland Church of the Brethren in Midland, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.