Poke Ballenger, 69, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully Thursday, September 3, 2020, with his wife by his side, holding each other's hands. He fought hard to stay, but succumbed to the health issues that he could no longer battle.
Surviving is his wife, Mary "Susie" Parsons Ballenger. Poke would refer to Susie as his soulmate, partner for life, and his whole world...and he fought hard to stay for her. Susie would say, "We were one, we still are one, I'll see you on the other side. I've loved you forever."
Poke was a longtime ceramic tile mechanic and caretaker of Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. In the past Poke played semi-pro softball, and everyone in Winchester, Frederick County, and Clarke County knew him. He loved to raise coonhounds and hunt raccoons. And although he was a very private man, he was a gentle loving soul who had a heart of gold. Poke would help the elderly in the neighborhood in any way he could and was a true friend to so many. He was known as the "neighborhood watchman". Above all else, Poke gave his life to Christ, and expressed this in the many ways he would give of his time and energy to help others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aldridge and Bessie Ballenger; sisters, Sandie Levi and Carole Tomblin; his beloved Jack Russell, Pee Wee and his pride and joy coonhound, Cutter. Poke is survived by a brother, "Jaybird".
Susie extends her heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Fred Kozlowski for helping Poke (and Susie) through his 20 year battle of heart disease and diabetes; to Poke's nephew, Bucky T. for housing/kenneling his dogs; to the Parsons family for their physical and emotional support; and to Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassionate care given to Poke in his last months.
A private Celebration of Life service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020, as per Poke's wishes, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Poke's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
