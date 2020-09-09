Glenn Allen McDonald, 84, of Bloomery, WV, passed away peacefully on
September 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Glenn was born on November 20, 1935 in Strasburg, VA; son of James
Howard and Angie Lee Triplett McDonald. He served his country in the US Army and went on to work for the Federal Government until his retirement. Glenn was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Glenn married Carol Anne Perkins, June 15, 1957 in Washington, DC at St. Martins Church.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years and their children, Gene
McDonald (Sue) of Fredericksburg, VA, Debbie Ray (Dave) of Damascus,
MD, Liz Kornacki (Alec) of Richmond, VA, Marie Lowry (Donald) of
Fredericksburg, VA, Charlie McDonald (Mary) of Lehigh Acres, FL, and Anna Romeo (Drew) of Gainesville, VA; sixteen grandchildren; nine greatgrandchildren, and his sisters Lorraine Martin and Helen Berry.
He is preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Jones
Funeral Home in Winchester with Father Stephen Holmes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Glenn
McDonald to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive,
Winchester, VA 22601.
