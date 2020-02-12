Glenn Thomas Surface, 87, of Paris, Virginia, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at the home of his son in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Thomas was born January 28, 1933 in Loudoun County, Virginia, son of the late Glenn Albrey Surface and Eva Evelyn Saunders Surface.
He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked as a painter.
He married Eleanor Virginia Pyne on August 10, 1956 in Boyce, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Henry Paul Surface of Winchester, VA and William Lee “Willy” Surface of Front Royal, VA; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
His son, Edgar Thomas Surface preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.