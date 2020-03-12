Glenna Jean Linton
Glenna Jean Linton, 88, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home.
Born July 31, 1931 in Hampshire County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Enid Arnold Malick.
She was a private caregiver for the elderly for over 60 years. She retired from work in the year of 2014.
She was a member of the Shenandoah Bible Baptist Church. She loved going to church and traveling in the last year.
She was a member of the Jolly Sixties Club and the Red Hat Church Group.
She is survived by two sons, Gerald L. Haines of Gerrardstown, and William S. Haines of Inwood; three daughters, Janice L. Wise (Ronnie) of Winchester, VA, Loretta J. Walker (Rev. Kevin) of Stockton, MO, and Elizabeth Linton of Charles Town; two brothers, Gary Malick (Debbie) of North Carolina, Robert Malick (Francis) of Hopewell, VA,; one sister, Mary Lou Blackburn of Romney; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Eldon R. Haines, Jr.; two brothers, Garland Malick and Ronald Malick; and one great-grandson, Boss Haines.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home and one hour prior to service.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Bible Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Corey Bane. Entombment will be in Maranatha Memorial Gardens.
The family is requesting that everyone dresses casual for the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Bible Baptist Church — Bus Ministry at 2251 Williamsport Pike, Martinsburg, WV 25404 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
