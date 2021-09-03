Gloria Ann Smith Stickley
Gloria Ann Smith Stickley (81) of Strasburg, VA died on Sept 2, 2021 peacefully at her home in Sandy Hook.
Gloria was born on January 15, 1940, to the late Frank S. and Christine Link Smith of Strasburg, VA. She was a graduate of Strasburg High School, Lord Fairfax Community College and Shepherd College, now Shepherd University, in Shepherdstown, WV.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Ralph D. Stickley whom she married on June 18, 1960. Her children are Mark Stickley and his wife Elizabeth (Beth) of Winchester, VA and Ralph C. Stickley and his wife Margarita of San Diego, CA. Her grandchildren are Alyssa, Chance (Jen), Jarod, Ryan, Ashanti and Garrett Stickley. Her brothers are Robert (Ida) and David (Sherand) Smith of Strasburg. Her sister Pat Shiley and brother Stewart Smith predeceased her.
Gloria was a Library Media Specialist at Toms Brook Elementary School and later at Strasburg High School where she monitored the transition from the card catalog to computers. In 1999 she was awarded the “Regional Media Specialist of the year” by the Virginia Educational Media Association, named as “Honorary Member of SHS FFA,” and was awarded the honor of “Dedicated Professional Service to Education” from the Town of Strasburg presented by Harry Applegate, Mayor of Strasburg.
Gloria was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and served for 12 years as the president of the Strasburg Museum until 2020, past President of the UDC (United Daughters of the Confederacy), member of the “Page Turners” Book Club, a bridge club, and member of the Strasburg Heritage Association. She has been a Breast Cancer survivor since 2008. She was the author of Strasburg, Virginia: Our History in Post Cards for which she received the “2015 Excellence in Preservation Award” from the Shenandoah County Historical Society. She also co-authored the book Reflections: Early Schools of Shenandoah County, VA and Legacy A History of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the latter with Pastor William H. Hall III.
Gloria was awarded “Best Community Volunteer” by the Northern Virginia Daily’s 2021 Best of Awards poll for Shenandoah County for her work with the Strasburg Museum.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and nieces, Keith and Larry Baker, Kevin and Michael Smith, Leslie Doman and Katherine Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be the Board of Directors of the Strasburg Museum.
A funeral service for Gloria will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday Sept. 6, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Zach Harris, Rev. William H. Hall III and Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. After the services, family and friends are invited to gather at Round Hill Church of the Brethren for fellowship and a covered dish meal.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6-8 pm.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Strasburg Museum (PO Box 333, Strasburg, VA 22657), the Strasburg Library (195 W. King St., Strasburg, VA 22657) or St. Paul Lutheran Church (193 W. Washington St., Strasburg, VA 22657).
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stover-funeralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Gloria Ann Smith Stickley.
