Gloria Boyce Jenkins “Cutie”
Gloria Boyce Jenkins, 75 of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Gloria was born in 1946 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late Branson and Twilby Boyce. She retired after 40 plus years at National Fruit Product Company of Winchester, VA. Gloria loved bingo, scratch off lottery tickets, her flower garden and watching game shows. Her greatest pleasure was her great-granddaughter, Bree.
She married Harold Jenkins on October 16, 1965, in Winchester, VA.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Harold; daughters, Michelle Wittig of Stephens City, VA, Tina Payton (Jimmy) of Stephenson, VA, and Terri Long (Jimmy) of Winchester, VA; sons, Melvin Jenkins (Dana) of Winchester, VA, and Jeff Unger of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Krista, Ashley, Heather, Tasha and Samantha; great-granddaughter, Breonna; sisters, Jane Estes, Bonnie Clark, Sarah Ramey and Debbie McFarland.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Kerns, Mary Hillyard, Patsy Braithwaite, Alice Plum and Helen McFarland; brothers, Paul, Lawrence, Melvin Russell Boyce and Steve Barton.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601 or The American Cancer Society, 124 Park St, SE, Vienna, VA, 22108.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
