Cumberland, MD — Gloria Irene Davis, 70, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.
Born March 27, 1950, in Winchester, VA, Mrs. Davis was the daughter of the late James Jenkins, Sr., and Irene (Netherton) Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Robert Davis, Sr.; her son: Bentley Davis; and a sister: Rebecca Williams.
Gloria was a former employee of the National Wildlife Federation and a member of the South Cumberland Assembly of God Church. She was a seamstress for many years. Gloria enjoyed making crafts for her family, coloring the adult coloring books, and spending time with her family.
Gloria is survived by her daughters: Rebecca Davis and Stephanie Davis: and her son: Hugh Thomas Davis and wife, Barbara. She also leaves behind her brothers: James Jenkins, Jr., and wife, Barbara; and Robert Jenkins and partner, Carol Carper; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Gloria¡Çs Life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Living Waters Christian Fellowship Church, 4137 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Cassi Murray for taking care of her grandmother and loving her until the end.
The Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) is handling arrangements.
