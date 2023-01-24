Gloria J. Moranski
Gloria Joy Moranski, 86, of Winchester, VA, changed her earthly address for her heavenly home to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born on September 28, 1936 in Bath, NY, the daughter of the late Stanley R. and Helen Moranski. She graduate from Haverling High School in Bath, NY in 1954. She received her B.A. from Eastern Mennonite College and M.A. from Madison College.
Gloria was a dedicated teacher, giving 35 years of service both in Winchester and Clarke County School Systems, and added nine years of service as a volunteer reader for grades K to 5 in Berryville and Boyce, besides tutoring. She taught private piano lessons for 25 years.
She loved to travel and made a once-in-a-lifetime Magellan journey around the world visiting in the mission fields, including a leper colony in Tanzania.
A member of Greenwood Baptist Church, Gloria enjoyed teaching Bible history and prophecy in mid-week classes. She taught Bible for over fifty years for various other church classes. She loved Bible history research and wrote Manna papers for both Winchester Grace Brethren Church and Greenwood Baptist Church. She loved to create Bible puzzles that were shared with her church family and friends.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister: Camilla Rene Moranski in 1934. Being the last of her immediate family, she counted her church family and special people as her family, for they were a blessing to her in her daily work.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, VA 22602 at 1:15 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Stuart Pauley & Pastor Glenn Welsh. Interment will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Friends may be received at the church from 12:00-1:15 PM.
Memorial contributions may to Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Rd., Winchester, VA 22602, or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Ft. Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22602, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.