Gloria J. Taylor
Gloria Jean Taylor, 79, of Cross Junction, VA, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Facility, Winchester, VA.
Gloria was born on January 28, 1944 in Boyce, VA, the daughter of the late Lawrence A. Williams, Sr. and Mildred A. Lee Williams. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness Faith, and was a Girl Scout leader as well as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts. Gloria was a caring sweet hearted person who would always put her family first. She had a nurturing way to help anyone and did not have a mean bone in her body. Gloria loved her cats, and reading.
Gloria married James H. Taylor on November 13, 1962 in Landover, MD
Surviving with her husband of 60 years is a daughter: Mary Ellen DeHaven (Davy) of Winchester, VA; a brother: Ronald L. Williams (Virginia) of Dallas, NC; a granddaughter: Casey T.D. Squyres (Nicholas) of Orange, VA.
She is preceded in death by a son: James A. Taylor; a brother: Lawrence A. Williams, Jr. and a sister: Doris A. O’Conner.
A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM, Officiating will be Elder Jeff Jenkins. A meal will follow the service at the Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Rd, Winchester, VA 22603 at 2:00 PM.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gloria to: Gainesboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Rd, Winchester, VA 22603, Or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA, Or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405 Winchester, VA 22601.
