Gloria Jean Dailey
Gloria Jean Dailey, 75, of Capon Bridge, WV, died Monday, July 25, 2022, in Evergreen Nursing Home.
She was born October 18, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Earl and Mary Timmons Hockensmith.
She was married to Herbert Lee Dailey for four years.
She retired from Fortessa Tabletop Solutions where she had worked as a logistics coordinator.
In her spare time she loved travelling, especially to Gatlinburg, Tenn.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Tracey McLaurin and her husband, Kenneth, of Winchester; sisters, Darlene Russell and her husband, Roger, and Judy Hockensmith; grandsons, Aaron and Logan McLaurin.
Her first husband of 50 years, James Milburn, and sisters, Arlene Hockensmith and Patricia Anders, preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 2:00 pm Friday in Mt. Hebron Cemetery, 305 E. Boscawen St., Winchester, officiated by Pastor Doug Tusing.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Memorials may be made to Senior Sighthound Sanctuary at P.O. Box 6 Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
