Gloria Jean Lewis "Jeannie" Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend

Gloria Jean "Jeannie" Lewis, 70, of Frederick County, VA received the Lord's mercy and healing on October 6, 2020 in her childhood home-state of Florida at 11:55 a.m. while surrounded by loved ones.
Jeannie was born in 1949 in Bainbridge, GA, daughter of Ulaine Hunt Evans and the late Jesse Day. She graduated from Titusville High School and soon after moved to Virginia. Jeannie worked at General Electric, retiring after 30 years of service.
Jeannie recently completed a certification and training course with Holly for AAT (Animal Assistance Therapy) and truly loved taking Holly to Winchester Medical Center to bring encouragement and smiles to patients; especially the pediatric and oncology floors. She felt it was very important to give back and do everything she could to be a blessing to others. Along with AAT, she loved all her family and prayed daily for them. Jeannie dedicated the morning hours to the Lord in prayer and seeking His direction on how best to spend each day.
She loved making her blue-ribbon winning "Jammin' Jeannie Jelly" and sharing it with everyone. Jeannie loved baking every Christmas season: Uncle Barkley's mom's Mama Kate's cookies, Gum's Walnut Squares, Morgan's favorite Molasses Cookies, and the traditional holiday staple, Grandma Fuller's Pound Cake. She will be missed every day, but especially during the holidays. The family will carry on her traditions. Jeannie also loved and longed for the bright sun, warm temperatures, and the feel of the sand on her feet at the beach.
She married Randy Lewis on December 10 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband of 38 years and her mother is a daughter, Morgan Beachler (Rob) and their children, Eli Beachler, Haven Russel (Sheldon), Courtney and Amanda Beachler; daughter-in-law, Sherri McWhorter and her son, Justin; brother, LaVon Day (Penny) and their children; sister, Connie Pushard (Dale) and their children and Susie Hampton (James); mother-in-law, Grace Lewis; brothers-in-law, Rick Lewis (Susan) and Neil Lewis. Jeannie is also survived by countless extended family members and friends too numerous to mention, but so blessed to know her.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her father, a son, Shane McWhorter; sister, Sandi Brockett; grandmother, Mallie Fuller; father-in-law, Charles Lewis; and brother-in-law, Christopher McWhorter.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Lyndon Elliott officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeannie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
2 Timothy 4:7
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
