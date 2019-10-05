Gloria "Jean" McGowan, 76, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at National Healthcare Garden City in Murrells Inlet, SC. Jean was born in Somerset County, PA on July 21, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Thelma L. Cubbage Hoffman and Joseph W. Hoffman.
Jean graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in Davidsville, PA. She married her husband, Raymond "John" McGowan on March 29, 1962 in Raleigh, NC. Jean was a former employee of the Library of Congress United States Copyright Office in Washington, DC, J. P. Ryon Elementary School in Waldorf, MD, and retiring after 25 years of service at Project Hope in Millwood, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard Hoffman and wife Alice, Joseph Jr. and wife Donna, Kenneth and wife Opal, and Willard and wife Minnie; sisters, Alice and husband Dick, and Anna Lea Lubas and husband John.
Jean is survived by her husband Raymond "John" of 57 years of Murrells Inlet, SC; her children, Christine Byars of Summerville, SC, Mark McGowan and wife Lisa of Myrtle Beach, SC, and John McGowan and wife Michelle of Cross Junction, VA; beloved grandchildren, Chase and Madison Byars of Summerville, SC, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131 or https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.