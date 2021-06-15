Gloria Joyce Collins, 77, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Coy and Cora Johnson Martin. Gloria was a Registered Nurse until her retirement. Gloria truly loved being a nurse and working in the health field. She started at the War Memorial Hospital and ended her career as the Public Health Manager for the Virginia Department of Health. She was a member of Quota International.
Gloria married Harvey Collins and they spent the next 50 + years together.
She is survived by her husband Harvey, three children, Gary Collins (Mariasilvia) of Pavia, Italy, Michael Collins (Joan Elizabeth) of Winchester, VA, and Richelle Newlin (Daniel) of Stephens City, VA, and three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, from 6:00-8:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scholarship Program at Quota International of Winchester c/o Kay Bennett, 308 Walker St., Winchester Virginia 22601.
Online condolences may be left www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
