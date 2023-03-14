Gloria Potter
Gloria Potter left this earth on February 14, 2023, at the age of 90. Born in Honeoye Falls, NY, to Marshall and Anna Sleight.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her grandson, Nathan, and her husband, Richard Potter.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Debra) Potter, Kenneth (Rebecca) Potter, Vivian McCarron and Nancy (Scott) Morse; her sister, Elaine (Richard) Redford, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by all who called her "Grandma."
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Please remember her by spreading kindness and a smile to those you meet along your path.
