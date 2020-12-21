Goldie Ann Gilkerson
Goldie Ann Gilkerson, 83, of Winchester died Thursday, December 17, 2020 in her residence.
She was born January 2, 1937 in Winchester, VA the daughter of Molly Goldie Strange.
She was a member of St. Stephen’s AME Church.
She enjoyed time with family, friends and doing search-a-word and jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Marie Gilkerson, Erwin Gilkerson, Darlene Gilkerson, all of Winchester, Eric Gilkerson of Ft. Meyers, FL, and Muneerah Gilkerson of Newark, NJ; grandchildren, Shaunita, Shaun, Frances, John, Tyson, Ahmed, Eric Gilkerson, and Amirah Al-Bayyinah. Seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Her son, Charles Gilkerson, and two brothers, one sister, foster sister and her biological parents Archie Gilkerson and Carrie Mason Gilkerson proceed her in death.
A service will be at 11:00 am at St. Stephen’s AME Church 202 Maple Street Winchester officiated by Reverend Brian Edwards.
Burial will be at Orrick Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Eric, Shaun, John, Tyson, Ahmed and Shyheim Gilkerson.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Dr. Winchester.
