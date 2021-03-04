Goldie Louise Swartz
Goldie Louise Swartz, 92, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Goldie was born April 15, 1928 in Winchester, VA; daughter of the late Solen Glen and Rosie Virginia Snapp Meadows. She was a past member of Rosedale Baptist Church.
She married Paul Frederick Swartz in Winchester. He preceded her in death February 17, 2001.
Goldie is survived by her son, Albert Glen Swartz of Winchester; two grandchildren, Richard B. Everhart and wife Leslie D. of Winchester and Shannon Wood of Winchester; four great grandchildren, Courtney N. Wood, Carli M. Wood both of Winchester, Ashlee Parente of Connecticut, and Tyler D. Everhart of Bellview, FL; four great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Loreena Michael of Winchester.
Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Virginia Everhart; grandson, Frankie P. Everhart; six brothers and one sister.
A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Sakai officiating. Burial will follow in Paynes Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Courtney Wood, Carli Wood, Richard Wood, Rodney Wood, Herbie Dunlap and Marty Stonewalker.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.