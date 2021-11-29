Goldie M. Appleton, 94 of Winchester, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Goldie was a mother of six children: Sandra Johnson (Larry) of Edmonds, WA, Barbara Hollis (Jerry) of Winchester, VA, Karen Appleton (KT) of Oakland, CA, Rick Appleton (Elaine) of Port Orange, FL, Jim Appleton (Zetta) of Alexandria, VA and Bobby Appleton (Debbie) of Winchester, VA. She was a loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and older sister to Alice Hensley of Annandale, VA.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alice Reynolds; the father of her children, Edward “Fritz” Appleton; brothers, Alfred and Richard Reynolds; and sister, Mary Anne Davis.
During WWII, Goldie entered nursing school as a U.S. nurse cadet at Winchester Memorial Hospital. After the war ended, she left nursing school, got married, and raised a family. When her youngest child entered kindergarten, she returned to school. Upon receiving her nursing degree, she worked as a coronary care nurse for 26 years at Alexandria Hospital. Following retirement from the hospital, she continued home health and private duty nursing until she was in her 70’s.
In addition to her career, she was an active member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 45 years, served on the Board of Directors, and was a lifetime member of the Virginia State Fireman’s Association.
Goldie loved to travel, dance, sing and spend time with her family and friends. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Restoration Fellowship Church.
A visitation will be Monday, December 6, 2021 at 4 pm with a memorial service and celebration of life to start at 5 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions in Goldie’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Vienna Volunteer Fireman’s Ladies Auxiliary, 400 Center St, Vienna, VA 22180.
