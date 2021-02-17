Gonda Fae Thomas, 76, of Winchester, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1945, in Mount Lookout, WV, and was a daughter of the late Otto Underwood and Glenna White Underwood.
On Jan. 23, 1965, she married Ronnie Gene Thomas, who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Jeanene Thomas of Woodstock, and Rebecca George of Ohio; a son, Ronnie Thomas Jr. of Winchester; a brother, Gary Underwood of New York; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services are planned for a later date.
