Gordon K. Denmark Gordon K. Denmark, 73, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was a member of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. After returning home, he attended West Georgia College, earning undergraduate and graduate degrees. He retired as a Financial Planner from Rubbermaid in Winchester, VA.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, and daughter, Maria (David). He was preceded in death by his parents, Keller and Annie Mae Denmark, and by his son, Billy.
Gordon was very involved with the Soddy Daisy Vietnam Veterans. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:
Soddy Daisy Vietnam Veterans
9615 West Ridge Trail Road
Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
Funeral arrangements will be private.
