Grace Brown Voight, 89, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Voight was born in 1930 in Richmond, Virginia, daughter of the late Frank and Phyllis Brown. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Richmond. Mrs. Voight was bookkeeper at Coca Cola Bottling in Winchester, retiring in 1990.
She joined Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1962 and served as an officer in every degree and President of her Chapter many times. Mrs. Voight served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for her three sons and was an active member of the Frederick County PTA. She served as the PTA President at Robinson Memorial and Kline Elementary Schools, as well as President of the City PTA. She volunteered at CCAP and at Winchester Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Voight was a former member of Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, where she taught Sunday School and served as Chairman of an Altar Guild group and was Head of the Kitchen Committee. She was an active member of St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry and every committee in the church, and also chaired the Kitchen Committee.
Mrs. Voight married Lokie Leo Voight on November 24, 1949 at Highland Park Christian Church in Richmond, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband is a son Richard L. Voight and wife, Lyne of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Charles L. Voight and wife, Heather and Laura V. McDonough, all of Richmond, Virginia, Holly A. Voight of Maryland, Daniel R. Voight of Savannah, Georgia, Thomas E. Voight and Amy M. Voight, both of Winchester, Virginia; great grandchildren, Corbin and Hailey McDonough and Holden Voight of Richmond, Virginia, and Zelda Elizabeth Grace Hutchison of Winchester, Virginia; and brother, Ralph Brown of Acworth, Georgia.
Mrs. Voight was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas L. Voight and Edward F. Voight; and grandson, Jeffery C. Voight.
The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a Beta Sigma Phi Memorial service at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church with Reverend Susan MacDonald officiating. Interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grace’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or to St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church, 1527 Senseny Road, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
