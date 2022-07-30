Graham Forbes DeZarn Graham Forbes DeZarn was born March 26, 1984, at home on Apple Pie Ridge in Winchester, Virginia. He died July 22, 2022, at home on Hunting Ridge, in Winchester, Virginia. The distance between those two homes, as the crow flies, is about three miles. In the years between birth and death, he lived a vast, intense, deliberate life, built from the acquisition of deep skills, genuine loving relationships, and fierce adherence to his personal principles.
He developed a wide span of talents, ranging from the arcane (button accordion repair, audio equipment fabrication) to more widely appreciable abilities as a musician (fiddle, accordion, guitar, singer); carpenter, mason and home builder; gardener; and vegan chef. He was an avid reader, a voracious consumer of interesting music, and was always eager to share his discoveries. His drive in all of these pursuits was fueled by joy, curiosity, and high standards. He leaves behind a number of beautiful creations and lovely artifacts - sharp chisels, in-tune accordions, prodigious gardens, and nurtured souls.
People who knew Graham have been sharing their experiences of him, and the character of their connections. Words that show up with frequency in their descriptions are: kind, gentle, generous, joyful, genuine, inclusive, patient, and irreverent. He was just shy of being an ascetic in his disdain of materialism (making clear and distinct exceptions for good tools, fine musical instruments, and beautiful food). He did not crave the spotlight, but when it found him, anyone paying attention understood that they were in the presence of someone special. He took the maxim "take your time" to heart - frequently to bewildering extremes. But this pace made the deepest imprint on his interactions with others, particularly with children. He always made time to be present with people.
The grief now being experienced by those who loved Graham is compounded by the sad certainty that we won't be seeing his like again in this lifetime. What a guy. Those forever celebrating his life include his wife Cheri Neilson, his grandmother Mary DeZarn, his mom Lori DeZarn and stepmom Nancy DeZarn, his dad Joe DeZarn, his brother Stefan DeZarn, his sister Hazel DeZarn, and so, so many others who had the privilege of his presence.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest you consider a contribution to Blue Ridge Hospice (brhospice.org), who were heroic in their support of Graham and his family during his final months, or plant a tree.
