Granville F. “Chilly” Chilcott Jr.
Granville F. “Chilly” Chilcott Jr., 81, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at home.
Mr. Chilcott was born September 29, 1941, in Martinsburg, WV, the son of the late Granville Sr. and Mabell Dellinger Chilcott. Before retirement, he was the owner of C & S Logging Sawmill. He was a member of the Eagles #824 and attended church at Inwood Worship Center. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and horseshoes and was always happy to be on the go.
Chilly is survived by his children, Ronnie W. Chilcott (Sue), Sandra K. Brining (Mike), Darlene L. Chilcott (Art); seven stepchildren; two grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and his first wife and mother of his children, Vivian M. Fowler.
Along with his second wife, Alice Spurling Chilcott, Chilly was preceded in death by his daughter, Sue E. Chilcott, and brother, Robert A. Chilcott.
All Mr. Chilcott’s services will be casual attire. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A funeral service will take place at Jones Funeral Home Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Josh Brining, Mike Almany, Anthony Almany, Rick DeHaven, David Funk, Roger Riggleman, and Max Mobley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Chilcott’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
