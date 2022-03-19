Granville Lee Donald
Granville Lee Donald, 97, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Granville was born in 1924 in Etlan, VA, the son of the late Granville and Alice Donald. He served our country during World War II in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946. Granville was employed at Glen Burnie Estates as caretaker for 34 years.
He married Dorothy A. Marple on September 2, 1948. She preceded him in death in January 2005.
Granville is survived by his daughter, Trudy Donald, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife; sisters, Grace, Sadie, Edna, Minnie and Cora; brothers, Claude, George, James, Jesse, Bill, Harry and Delmar.
A visitation will be Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend Paul Campbell. The family asks that all in attendance please wear a mask.
Memorial contributions in Granville’s memory may be made to: Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
