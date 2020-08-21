On Wednesday, August 19, Greg Shiley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 65.
Greg was a deep-rooted resident of Inwood, WV, and his connections among the community run far and wide.
A lifelong farmer, Greg brought home-grown values of self-sufficiency and hard work to every aspect of his path in this world. Greg owned and operated Shiley Construction Company and his expertise was prized throughout the region. Structures Greg helped design and build can be found everywhere from the nation's capital to the tops of the Blue Ridge mountains. At home on the farm, he raised cattle and pigs and grew and harvested hay. He was never idle, constantly planning new ventures and working endlessly to support his family.
One of Greg's passions was live music and he poured his heart and soul into Shiley Acres, the heart of the live metal scene in the eastern panhandle. Shiley Acres drew tens of thousands of people to multi-performance showcases for 44 years. Greg was beloved by the metal community on a local and national level, appeared regularly on regional radio station 101.5 Bob Rocks, and became a father figure to many of the performers who graced his stage. His charisma, boundless enthusiasm, and subversive humor was a hallmark of shows at Shiley Acres.
Born July 27, 1955 in Martinsburg, WV he was the son of the late Max G. Shiley and Dolly O. Brown Shiley.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Artego Shiley; four sons, Joshua Shiley, Chris Kackley (Irene), Thomas Kackley (Crystal Radcliff), David (Courtney) Kackley; one daughter, Jessica Shiley; grandchildren, Abagail Shiley, Madison, Breanne, Kaylee, Richard, Jr., Riley, Layla, and Retta Jane Kackley; two daughters-in-law, Amanda Kackley and Jennifer Kackley; one sister, Denise Jenkins (Jeff); one niece Danielle Boyd (Stephen); one nephew, Cody Jenkins; special cousins Ted and Jeannie; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one son, Richard (RJ) Kackley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Shiley Acres in the future. Details will be announced on the Shiley Acres website and media outlets.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.